ST. MARYS — Looking at what First United Methodist Church in St. Marys offers reveals something striking: There’s very little aimed at just the congregation.
Talking to Pastor Tim Hoover, one notices how often the words “anyone” and “every” come up.
For instance, there’s the weekly Bowls of Love initiative, which provides a free meal “to anyone who who wants to come.”
Then there’s the effort to provide “safe sanctuary” for vulnerable individuals by sectioning off areas of the physical church and installing security.
“We’re really big on providing that,” Hoover said. “A safe place where anyone who needs it doesn’t have to worry about being touched or handled inappropriately.”
Or the church’s relationship with Christian Counseling Services of Western PA, which provides help with personal and mental health issues.
“It’s solely based on working through things through Christian thinking,” Hoover said. “That’s open to anyone. You don’t have to be a really devout Christian. You don’t even have to be a Christian. If you’re working though an issue, there’s a place for you.”
Or the church’s efforts to provide a home for Al-Anon.
“That’s an often overlooked, but important, mission, providing help for anyone impacted by those issues,” Hoover said.
Even the simple things at First United seem to lead Hoover to use that type of language. Simple things like the church’s quilting group that is, unsurprisingly, open to anyone.
Even the church’s property on S. Michael Street, which contains a pavilion and other facilities on a larger piece of property, is somewhere open to anyone. While Hoover said there are hopes “in the very long-term” to build a church there and the facility is for rent, just enjoying the site doesn’t require anything special.
“It’s become a place a lot of people like to go to just sit and read,” he said. “You don’t have to rent it just to sit and enjoy nature.”
Then there are the church’s mission activities.
Each year, the church bazaar raises approximately $10,000 –and every penny goes to mission work, Hoover said.
Over the years, the church has sent three high school members on mission trips to Zimbabwe and recently sent three members to North Carolina for hurricane recovery efforts.
“This church is pretty mission-minded,” Hoover said. “There’s been a lot of good that’s come of that.”
The church also plays a big part in St. Marys’ version of the Christmas Day Happening, through which churches in the St. Marys Area School District join together to provide delivered or in-person meals for those with nowhere to go on Christmas. First United serves as the site for the actual in-person meal.
There are other offerings as well.
Hoover highlighted the church’s Sunday school and preschool programs. He said approximately 30 individuals attend Sunday school classes each week and offerings are available for those from age 3 up to adults. Meanwhile, the preschool program is currently at it’s maximum capacity of 10 students.
“They do some things you wouldn’t expect them to be able to do,” Hoover said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.