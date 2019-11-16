BIG RUN — The Big Run Event Center saw one if its first major events over the weekend with a Craft and Vendor Fair to benefit the Big Run Betas.
The Betas are a group that has been around since the 1930s and is primarily a charitable organization. The group holds fundraisers so they can donate money to help different local groups, like the Fire Department, the ball team, and the food pantry, BRANCHH. They annually write checks for the various groups and non-profits around town.
“We send cards too,” Fox said. “We’ll send a get well card or something like that just to cheer people up.”
This was the first vendor fair held in the newly constructed Event Center. There were 40 tables available, and about 30 vendors participating in the event, according to Betas Vice President Christine Fox.
Fox said traffic was steady at the vendor fair all day. She routinely plans vendor fairs in town to benefit various organizations like the Betas and the food pantry.
The Betas will also use the money raised to help the community through their helping hands program, to aid someone who might be going through a hard time or who might have undergone a tragedy. They also help put together the Breakfast with Santa and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.
They are also currently selling cookbooks they compiled with the help of the community. The Betas gathered recipes from residents of Big Run to fill the book. There is also a sponsorship section of local businesses in the book.
Some of the recipes are also featured in an “in memory of” section to honor those from whom recipes originally came. The file for the book was so large, they ran into some trouble printing, but are planning to have the books ready to distribute in a few weeks. They are taking pre-orders, but will also have books available to buy on the spot. The cost of the books will be $15.
Fox is already planning the next vendor fair for March 14 to benefit the Big Run CARES group. She already has vendor forms available for this show, and is accepting signups.