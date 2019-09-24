DuBois Area School Director Patty Fish, at last week’s work session, was recognized for serving eight years on the board.
Superintendent Wendy Benton presented Fish with a certificate of appreciation.
“She has met the honorable status through the Pennsylvania School Boards Association,” said Benton.
Benton, citing Pennsylvania State Education Association statistics, said most board members are spending approximately 16 hours per month supporting their schools and their community in this voluntary position.
For about five or six of those eight years, Fish served as board president and probably spent 16 hours a week serving in her position, noted Benton.
“The time and the dedication and the positive contributions that you have made to our district are most appreciated,” said Benton. “And I just want to thank you, on behalf of the staff and all of the students and everyone in our community, for your service.”
Scouts recognizedBenton also recognized student Aiden Johnson, who completed his Eagle Scout project, a slab for the concession stand to help support the high school band at Mansell Stadium.
Hayden Sweet was also recognized for his Eagle Scout project still underway, which is the refurbishing of the Rockton School bell located in front of the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard. The final touches are currently being done for that project, Benton said.
Businesses recognizedSeveral area businesses were also recognized for donating prizes for the district’s staff during the inservice days prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
“We had some great prizes to show appreciation to our staff,” said Benton.