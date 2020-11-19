RIDGWAY — Tom “T.O” Fitch, director of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association, was a solo visitor at Monday evening’s Ridgway Borough Council meeting.
Fitch requested during 2021 Mountainfest scheduled for Jan. 17-19, held in the Motion Control Building, that the Borough allow people to park in the lumber building’s parking lot for overflow purposes. Council agreed.
Because of Ridgway’s declining population and businesses and residents struggling due to COVID-19, Fitch suggested a fundraising idea — that off-road vehicles such as ATVs pay $25 to ride on Borough roads during Mountainfest, with proceeds benefiting area businesses.
Other municipalities, such as Fox Township and Reynoldsville, have done this, Fitch said. This would also draw out-of-town people in to Mountainfest and to stop at area restaurants and other businesses.
He also noted that he spoke to Ridgway State Police, who said as long as the drivers aren’t breaking laws or speeding and are wearing helmets, it shouldn’t be a problem.
RBC President Sam MacDonald asked how these off-road vehicles would stay off of Main Street, a state road owned by PennDOT. He was also concerned with private property owners being upset about this.
Ridgway Borough Police Department Chief Ralph Tettis also asked if this fundraiser would take away from Mountainfest, being that businesses have booths set up there.
Tettis also asked if he would be given permission to have more officers on duty for this, and said the responsibility would fall on local, not state, officers.
Tettis said he is not against nor for the idea, and there has to be more of a plan put in place, with traffic rules enforced. The route for riders to get to Mountainfest would include cutting through two state highways and private property.
Council members agreed that within the next month, Fitch look into parade or event permits, and form a designated route plan, and stickers to sell for the fundraiser. Council will vote on whether to approve the fundraiser or not next month.