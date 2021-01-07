PUNXSUTAWNEY — A group of local men banded together to raise $25,000 for the Punxsutawney Salvation Army after hearing the organization was struggling to make its fundraising goal this year.
“We are simply overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank you to our beautiful community,” said Dawn Carter, Salvation Army Captain.
Dr. Joe Kernich, Dr. Tom Frantz, Bill Deely, Rick Horner and Dwayne Miller took it upon themselves to start their own “Blitz Fund Drive” for the Salvation Army. The community came together behind them and managed to surpass the Salvation Army’s goal of $23,000.
“Joe Kernich called me and we were talking as we normally do as friends, and he brought up the issue of the Salvation Army struggling with fundraising,” Frantz said. “They were down about 50 percent of their goal when we talked.”
Kernich told Frantz he wanted to propose something to him, and if he thought it was a bad idea they simply wouldn’t do it. However, Frantz backed the idea to help the Salvation Army.
Frantz said all of this came from a normal Sunday evening conversation between the two friends.
Frantz and Kernich reached out to Deely, Horner and Miller to help them with the campaign, and together the five came up with a campaign letter and a mailing list of those they associated with who they thought would help. Between the five of them, they sent out about 250 letters.
Unlike other fundraising campaigns, the men wanted to be able to give the money to the Salvation Army before Christmas, so they asked everyone to donate within 10 days.
“How many times do you get a letter asking for a donation and your response is ‘I’ll get to it?’ We asked everyone to do it as quickly as possible,” Frantz said.
The group also came up with some incentives to encourage people to donate to the campaign.
Horner helped the fundraising campaign through his business, H&H Supply. He donated about $1,200 worth of Milwaukee tools as an incentive to collect money. He made baskets of tools for a giveaway, and chances to win were earned based on donations to the cause.
A $50 donation received one chance and a $100 donation received three chances. Horner said he was approached by Kernich about helping to raise the money, and that Kernich is a good guy and very community-minded who does a lot for the town.
“We have a lot of great people in our community and they step up to the plate for good things,” Horner said.
The campaign ended with $25,000 raised by the Punxsutawney area. Some additional funds came in after the money had been presented to the Salvation Army, totaling $26,350. The Pittsburgh headquarters matches any money the organization raised in their own area, so the Punxsutawney branch ended the year on a positive note.
Frantz said that a majority of the money came from responses to the letters the group sent out, but that there were also about 40 donations that came from other people.
“There were names we received from who just saw it, realized there was a need, and made donations, and many of those were quite large donations,” Frantz said.
He said the group got donations from out-of-state, former Punxsutawney residents, and from the Brookville area.
While the group didn’t decide on a goal for the campaign, Frantz said he had a goal in his mind of about five or six thousand.
“I think the second envelope I opened had a check for $1,000 and I realized we’re going to do well, which meant they’re (Salvation Army) going to do well,” he said.
Frantz said the outcome of the blitz drive was phenomenal, and the group was pleased with the amount they were able to donate to the Salvation Army.