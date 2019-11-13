BROCKWAY — The owners of Failte Acres Event Venue held a Flag Retiring Ceremony in honor of Veterans Day on Monday.
Failte Acres is the former Curry Creek Girl Scout Camp, and is now owned by Colleen Beatty and her family. Over the past year, they have been renovating the former camp into an event hall, while still maintaining the the atmosphere and memories of the old camp.
In a last minute decision, Beatty and her family decided a Flag Retiring Ceremony would be a nice event to host for Veterans Day, and show her family’s strong patriotism. She explained that many people don’t realize the proper way to retire a flag and thought it would be a nice ceremony to honor the day.
“Our family is very patriotic, and we have a lot of military within both sides of the family, so it’s very important,” Beatty said. “Also to educate people that, that is how they’re suppose to dispose of a flag, because I think a lot of people don’t know.”
The flag that hung at Failte Acres needed to be retired, so she contacted Sergeant First Class Mike Barnett, who often performs flag retirement ceremonies in the area. His son is also Beatty’s son-in-law, so there was a family connection as well.
Barnett said that the flag retirement ceremony is a tradition that dates back hundreds of years. The proper way to retire a flag is to burn it as a sign of respect.
“It’s basically like having the burial of a friend that you have to lay to rest. When a flag is tattered and torn the only way that we can put a flag to rest is disassembling it and burning it,” Barnett said.
He said that the ashes are often gathered from the burning and buried. The area they are buried then becomes hallowed ground and must be marked off. He holds annual flag retirement ceremonies at his camp, usually on Memorial Day.
“We want to try to do it each year on Veterans Day so that way anybody that has flags, they can bring them up beforehand and leave them with us, or they can very happily attend the ceremony,” Beatty said.
The ceremony was originally set to be held outside but was moved to Claddagh Hall because of the weather. This event hall is still under construction, but has a fireplace where the flags could be burnt. The construction crews were sent out a bit early and chairs were prepared for the ceremony. Beatty is already looking forward to having the ceremony again next year.
“There’s a difference between burning a flag and retiring a flag. One is done with respect and honor, and the way it’s suppose to be done,” Beatty said. “We thought about what it meant to retire a flag. You’re being thankful for the service of that flag, so it felt like it leant itself very well to being done on Veterans Day,” Beatty said.