ST MARYS — The St. Marys community will commemorate Sept. 11, “Patriot Day,” on the Diamond with a flag-waving ceremony Friday morning.
Dolly Wehler, founder of the local Wreaths Across America organization, said members will be meeting on the Diamond, waving flags at the time the planes hit the Twin Towers in New York City 19 years ago — 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m.
“I asked the churches in St. Marys if they would also ring their bells at those times,” she added.
St. Marys Area School District schools are also planning to have flag-waving ceremonies after school, Wehler said.
This all began with three women in Maine, Wehler said, who waved an old flag up on a hill at these times every Tuesday for 18 years after Sept. 11, 2001.
The traditional WAA ceremony, in its 12th year, is held each December at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery at the same time as Arlington National Cemetery’s ceremony, Wehler said. It welcomes the St. Marys Servicemen’s Burial Detail, as well as other local veterans.
Given the turmoil going on in the country right now, Wehler says members of WAA are encouraging other communities to join in this effort. This is the first year for the Sept. 11 ceremony in St. Marys.
“This is a good thing for unity,” she said.
Participants are asked to bring their flags and wear a mask, Wehler noted.
WAA, a national organization, will also be bringing its 40-foot-long trailer to St. Marys Oct. 2, she said. The trailer goes from town to town, educating people about Sept. 11.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.