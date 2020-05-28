ST MARYS — On May 21, 52 flags were hung in the new downtown park in St. Marys, representing the 50 states, the United States of America and the City of St. Marys. The flags, part of an Eagle Scout project by Jacob Carnovale, have a long history.
The flags were procured by Tom Dornich in 1992 as part of St. Marys' 150th anniversary celebration, to commemorate the occasion and add some color to festivities. Dornish wrote to the governor of each state, traded work for donated flags and even purchased some himself. The flags were then carried by members of the local Boy Scouts in the parade and other celebrations.
After the 150th anniversary parade, the 50 flags flew on Gen. Edward Meyer Boulevard, welcoming people into town. In the process of taking the flags down after one season, they were misplaced and lost for almost 15 years. Dornish was able to locate them with the help of a Boy Scout leader. In an effort to ensure the flags wouldn’t be lost again, he gave them to the municipality of St. Marys for safe keeping.
In 2018, Carnovale approached City Manager Tim Pearson and asked him if there was something he could do for the City. Carnovale looked at possibly redisplaying the flags on the boulevard, as was done in the past, but not all the flags could be displayed at once. Carnovale found that the new downtown park would be the perfect place for the flags to be enjoyed by the community.
Carnovale worked with the City and local businesses to build flag poles on the existing structures at the downtown park. With the help of his family, the St. Marys Rotary Club and his Boy Scout Troop 95, Carnovale was able to raise funds for the materials and two additional flags for his project. He noted that Suburban Building Center of St. Marys, Gerg Tool & Die Inc. and Dinsmore Welding and Fabrication of Kersey all assisted in bringing the project to fruition.
To preserve the flags, they will only be displayed for a short time before being removed. They will make other appearances at the downtown park for holidays and special occasions.