ST. MARYS — Jerome Sorg, a visitor at the City of St. Marys Council meeting Monday evening, accelerated the conversation about Ordinance No. 321 concerning sewer rental rates.
Sorg said he was unhappy with Council talking about going to a “flat rate system” over metered billing.
“I don’t use much water,” he said. “I don’t want to be on the same flat rate as a house with five or six people.”
Sorg also brought up the issue of water conservation.
“We need to conserve our water, and how well we use our sewer system,” he said. “If they don’t have a reason to conserve, why would they?”
City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson said changing this ordinance would do many things for the city.
“Getting away from the consumption rate gives us a figure of how much money we have coming in,” he said. “So, as we begin to figure out what the rate needs to be, it’s more easily tied to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The funds from the treatment plant are not taxpayer dollars.
“Ideally, Council is approving a budget that matches the cost of the plant against the revenue coming in.”
Unless the cost for water consumption just keeps being accelerated, consumption is decreasing each year, Pearson said, and those costs will have to be pushed up.
The other significant change with the ordinance is that it ties the flat rate to an address.
“For years, we’ve been subsidizing a lot of residents to keep that cost down,” he said. “The administrative cost of trying to run those costs and keep up with consumption, which continually goes down — we’re chasing our tail. If we can find a flat rate and set it at an appropriate number, in my mind, it’s still the best way to effectively run that plant to provide this service to the city.”
Councilman Andrew Mohney, who runs Tablespoons Cafe and Deli on Erie Avenue, said his building has three addresses, including the apartments above the restaurant and the basement below, and he is billed on commercial and residential consumption. Mohney asked if he would be billed for all of these addresses.
“This is one thing we will have to work through,” Pearson said, calling it a unique case. “I don’t have an answer for that right now.”
A few landlords abuse this type of situation, Mohney said, which therefore can reprimand the ones who don’t.
Pearson noted that this will not be a “$40 jump” on a person’s sewer bill, more like $15-$16.
“Council will make a rate decision at a comfortable number,” he said. “The structure does not dictate what Council makes as a bill. This does not tie your hands in any way.”
Pearson said the rate has not been recommended yet, and will be presented to Council in November.