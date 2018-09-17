RIDGWAY — Downtown Ridgway will offer the “Flavors of Fall” this weekend, celebrating bright leaves and pumpkin themes.
Ridgway’s “Flavors of Fall” vendor show will be held Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering several varieties of vendors, entertainment and a cruise-in.
Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Tina Clancy said the event has been around for almost 10 years.
They try to do something to highlight the town of Ridgway monthly, she said, and the Fall Fest is a traditional way to ring in the autumn season.
The event is different this year, in that it is two days long instead of one, Clancy said. Saturday will host the second annual Cruise-In car show, where classic car enthusiasts can pop their trunks and hoods and show off their favorite cars to the public.
Vendors offer an array of items, including fall and pumpkin-related products, Christmas-themed goodies, knitted and crocheted items and other arts and crafts.
Organizers make sure it’s an inexpensive show for vendors, Clancy says, encouraging more to become a part of it.
Downtown Ridgway is a beautiful sight during the fall season, and everyone seems to get in the spirit, Clancy says. It’s also a great way to give local crafters, musicians and entrepreneurs a way to showcase their talents.
“It’s just such a nice thing to do downtown,” Clancy said. “It’s all about getting people to shop local.”
Local musical entertainment will be provided by The Guitar Club, JB Unplugged and Ian Kucenski on both days.
“When you have a fun little event with music, and the town is alive, it’s just a nice transition,” Clancy said. “The street will be changed into fall, and it’ll be a nice look.”
Interested vendors can pick up an application at Lazy River Canoe Rental, the Ridgway Chamber or print one out at www.ridgwaychamber.com.
For more information, visit the Flavors of Fall or Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. or call the Chamber at 814-776-1424.
