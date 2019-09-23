RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s renowned “Flavors of Fall” festival, in conjunction with several other town tours and events, will light the town up with activity Saturday.
The festival not only brings tourists into Ridgway each year, but helps showcase its local businesses, organizations and activities, said Ridgway Main Street Program Manager Beth Shuttleworth. An expected 30 vendors will be set up on the Elk County Courthouse lawn.
“It’s also a day for downtown merchants to have sidewalk sales and specials throughout their stores,” she said.
The day will offer hay rides through town from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and live music at the gazebo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A “Kids Craft Corner” will be held at the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center’s parking lot. The Ridgway Salvation Army on Main Street will be selling food items.
“Several groups are selling food, including soup, chili, baked goods, pickles, coffee and apple cider,” she said. “We have someone selling raw honey, and another selling garden vegetables. We also have a vendor who will be selling pumpkins. So far, there is a great variety of vendors.”
The vendor show begins at 9 a.m. and will last until 4 p.m. Events will be held rain or shine.
The “Foundations of Ridgway Heritage Tour — How to Date a House by its Cover,” will be held in conjunction with the festival, including an open house at the historical O.B. Grant House. The Ridgway Heritage Council hosts the tour each year to keep local history alive.
The Creative Cup on Front Street will host “superhero training,” which requires preregistration, at noon. The Ridgway YMCA will also host its first ever Wine Walk at 4 p.m., with an after-hours event at the Ridgway Elks Lodge #872.
Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies will also be hosting the first weekend of their Fall Fest on the same day, Shuttleworth adds.
The Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce will be accepting vendor applications until Friday evening.
For more information, call the Chamber at (814)-776-1424.