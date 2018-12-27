PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Flight Deck Restaurant & Lounge, a popular element of the DuBois Regional Airport, recently expanded to include a Groundhog Town location.
The Punxsutawney Flight Deck location opened Oct. 18, said Owner Patrick Doksa. When the opportunity came to expand and open another, larger location, he took it. The new, larger restaurant is in the Hampton Avenue plaza, smack dab in the middle of Punxsutawney Phil’s hometown.
Manager Jason Neyman and Kitchen Manager Drue Crooks both came from the Reynoldsville location. Going from a 40-seat venue to a place that seats 130 people has been somewhat of an adjustment, they said, joking they swapped “planes for trains.”
The new business had its fair share of struggles at first. Coming into a new community isn’t always easy — they were faced with a lot more space and new clientele, the employees said.
For three weeks, the Flight Deck used a selected menu, waiting until people were familiar with the new restaurant before offering a full one, Crooks said.
The airport restaurant doesn’t need to advertise or “make a name” for itself — people already know it as a place for weekly crab-leg, steak and wing-night specials, or somewhere families can sit and watch the planes land, Crooks said.
In Punxsutawney, however, they’ve had to serve a new community, Crooks said, which has been a different kind of challenge.
“We are trying to offer things that the town doesn’t have,” Crooks said, such as six different kinds of steak. “Here, we are new, and we have the chance to push new things.”
Although the new venue doesn’t offer breakfast, it provides more dinner items and a hot-food bar. When warm weather arrives, customers will be able to eat on the patio, too.
Doksa, who is from Hazen, has been cooking for 19 years, Crooks said of the owner.
“He has so much passion for what he does,” he said. “He’s a very driven worker. He loves catering and cooking.”
Since it’s closed on Mondays, the facility can be booked for private parties and catering events. The full catering menu, available for luncheons, outings, parties and receptions, has allowed them to expand opportunities in the area, Neyman said.
It recently tested out its first “rib special,” and sold out of them in two hours, Crooks said.
“We are trying out different ideas, to see what the town wants,” he said. “I try to up the portions here, to give people more for their money. I want people to have a reason to come back.”
The restaurant already acts and runs like family, with most of its employees from Big Run or Punxsutawney, Neyman said, who is a Punxsutawney native himself. “We try to care for each other here, and help each other out,” Crooks adds.
Eager to see the full extent of Punxsutawney’s tourist crowd, the Flight Deck will stay open from the morning of Friday, Feb. 1 until the end of the night Feb. 2, also offering a Groundhog Day buffet.
Other plans include adding a delivery menu and solidifying their daily specials, which will be different from the Reynoldsville location’s, Drue says.
“We don’t want to take business from each other,” he said. “We want to help each other. There is a lot more to come.”
For more information on daily specials and updates, follow the “Flight Deck Restaurant & Lounge, Punxsy” Facebook page, or call 814-249-7233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.