DuBOIS — A DuBois boy recently returned home from a special trip, where he made memories with his family and swam with some flippered friends.
Eight-year-old Juniata student Brock Roy is the son of Jeana and Dustin Roy, assistant police chief of the DuBois City Police Department. He lives with an aggressive and rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Brock’s wish to swim with dolphins was brought to life by Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with the help of his local community.
He and his family vacationed in Orlando, Fla., where he swam with dolphins at Discovery Cove, had a VIP tour of Sea World and spent a day at the Legoland resort.
Since he was diagnosed, the local community has rallied behind Brock and his family. They’ve been showered with support through several fundraisers being held by local individuals, businesses and organizations.
Juniata Elementary School staff members, Albert Varacallo III and the DuBois Dream and UPS of DuBois all donated funds to grant Brock’s wish.
He often receives cards in the mail, too, from local people and churches, Jeana said, which he calls “fan mail.”
“Brock thought swimming with the dolphins was the best thing about his wish,” she said. “It was really nice to see him forgetting about his treatments and acting like a normal 8-year-old again.”
Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Lindsey Herzing said one common misconception about the organization is that it only provides wishes for children who are dying.
Wishes can also be a breath of fresh air for a child who experiences nothing but a hospital environment and a life-consuming illness.
“Wishes have the power to transform lives by creating an opportunity for hope, and the ability to experience life beyond illness,” she said. “Research shows children who have wishes granted build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight, and often times, overcome a critical illness.”
Jeana said it is important to Brock’s family to be open about their struggle and their son’s condition, because many people are unaware of pediatric cancer, just as their family was before it happened to them.
“We honestly couldn’t get through this without the community support,” she said in a previous Courier Express article. “Whether it’s sending Brock cards in the mail or helping fundraise, we wouldn’t be able to get through it without them.”
Herzing said wishes like Brock’s also come true because of referrals. People can refer a critically-ill child between the ages of 2 1/2 old and 18 years old.
For more information, visit www.greaterpawv.wish.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.