RIDGWAY — An array of topics were addressed at the Aug. 17 Ridgway Borough Council meeting, including flood mitigation and blight control.
Several council members attended the planning, grants and recreation committee meeting July 30.
Councilwoman Abbi Peters said the committee sees flood-mitigation and blight control efforts as top priority items.
“We received great feedback from the community that attended the meeting,” she said.
The committee agreed that blight remediation will be “completed by securing remaining structures,” and future uses could include the campground, skate park, soccer field, indoor bike park, wall climbing, zip lines, drive-in movies, amphitheater and museum.
According to the committee’s meeting minutes, ideas for future ownership of the properties include:
- The borough retain 100 percent ownership
- Leasing of some or all of the properties
- Re-subdivision and sale of portions of the properties
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley told the council that a demoed property at 432 W. Broad St., appraised for $2,000, has been sold for $200. The property was previously advertised for sale and received no bids.
Manager’s reportBorough Manager Paul McCurdy said Elk County Commissioners are encouraging municipalities to apply for the COVID-19 county block grant. A package is being put together about costs spent throughout this time, McCurdy said, as well as preparedness costs, which will be submitted.
The borough’s “Phase II Twin 12 water line replacement” project is underway and rapidly moving along, McCurdy noted, thanks to good weather.
The county has given Ridgway Borough its Act 13 funding for the Eagle Scout project that involves building the new volleyball court, McCurdy said.
Under new business, McCurdy addressed a new agreement with Allegheny Contracting, which addresses a side-by-side ATV machine purchased by the borough for Ridgway Fire Department. Situations unfolded, he said, and the machine is not suitable.
AC offered to buy a new, more appropriate machine in exchange for the old one. The effort, initiated by Ridgway Fire departments, includes the disposal of a borough asset and acquiring a new one, McCurdy said, so council made a motion and approved it.
Mayor Guillermo Udarbe encouraged the community to continue to follow Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines when it comes to COVID-19, as well as be patient with teachers and the school districts as schools reopen.