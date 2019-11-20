RIDGWAY — Flooding concerns and damages and vacant properties for sale in the Ridgway Borough were topics of Monday evening’s Council meeting.
Alpine Street resident Mary Newman told council members she experienced sewer-water flooding after a large storm at the end of October, the second “severe flooding” experience she has had since the updating of the sewer lines in August 2018.
Newman said as a senior citizen living alone, the flood-related challenges have been hard on her, financially and emotionally. She asked for $500 from the borough, and members agreed to take her request into consideration.
Lori Brady attended Monday’s meeting for the same reason — her mother’s house on Stonehedge Meadows also experienced flooding for the first time following the storm Oct 31. Nothing about her house has changed, Brady said, but the runoff has changed, and this should not be her mother’s burden.
Councilman Keith Mader remarked that his 88-year-old mother also has experienced flooding issues.
McCurdy agreed to let the homeowners know when a water and sewer meeting is scheduled, so they can attend.
Code enforcementA short executive session was held before Ridgway Borough Code Enforcement Officer Mike Handley announced the Borough will be selling 11 vacant, recently-assessed properties, including 960 Lincoln St., 560 Florence St., 14 Center St., 426 E. Main St., 18 Elk Ave., 514 Cherry Ave., 310 Charles St., 558 Rock St., 432 N. Broad St., 143 Sherman Ave. and 312 Charles St. Those interested can call 814-776-1125, extension 3.
Mayor Guillermo Udarbe recognized the Ridway Loyal Order of the Moose for reaching its 100-year mark, presenting two Council members with a plaque. He also read through a detailed history of the Moose lodge and all of its updates and renovations throughout the years.
McCurdy announced he received Ridgway Main Street Manager Beth Shuttleworth’s letter of resignation, effective in two weeks.