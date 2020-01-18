ST. MARYS — St. Marys Airport Authority members, meeting this week, discussed several repairs needed at West Wind Restaurant, as well as a right-of-way maintenance issue.
Floor and door repairs at West Wind Restaurant, a business located at the Airport, have been a topic of discussion at the past few Authority meetings because there were safety concerns regarding them.
Member Ned Jacob said he received a quote of $2,334.70 from S&S Contracting of St. Marys for repair of the three areas in need of floor repairs. The Authority voted to accept the bid. Funding for the repairs, Jacob said, would come from the capital improvement fund.
Jacob added he also received a quote of $2,740 for the restaurant's kitchen door repairs, but he is awaiting another quote for that project.
Right-of-way
A response from the City of St. Marys concerning the maintenance of a right-of-way off of South Michael Circle was addressed. St. Marys resident Bob Carnes brought up the longtime issue at December's St. Marys Airport Authority meeting. The road in question has been an issue since 1985, Carnes then told Authority members.
Member Ned Jacob said Carnes will have to address the matter with the City, since it has owned the road in question since 2011.
A copy of a letter from residents who live on the road, which was sent to St. Marys City Council, was provided to Authority members Monday.
St. Marys Municipal Airport Secretary Mary Lou Geyer said the email response from St. Marys City Manager Tim Pearson stated he was meeting with City staff regarding the topic and will provide feedback. He said he also planned on looking at the road himself to determine the severity of the problem.
Other business
Geyer has also been working on website and Facebook issues for the Airport. She received an email proposal from Cesare Ferrari for website development, but is still seeking other quotes. A new St. Marys Municipal Airport Facebook page was created, and had more than 12,000 views as of Monday.
St. Marys Municipal Airport Manager Joe Kerchinski said there are four proposals in consideration for the Airport's engineering firm — GAI Consultants of DuBois, McFarland Johnson of DuBois, Delta Airport Consultants of St. Marys and RBS Consultants.