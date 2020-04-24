DuBOIS — A 42-year-old Florida man is being held on $50,000 bail in the Clearfield County Jail after he allegedly held a firearm against his girlfriend’s head and threatened to kill her, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois.
Sandy Township police charged Todd Landon Dinkel, 116 Waterside Circle, Winter Haven, with terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and harassment as a result of a domestic incident with a firearm which reportedly occurred at 11:58 p.m. Monday at Tarpum Bay Road at the Silverwoods Condos in Treasure Lake.
A caller from California said she received a phone call from her sister who was at the listed address and who told her that she had been involved in a domestic dispute with a man who placed a firearm to her head, the affidavit of probable cause stated.
When police arrived at the scene, the victim was outside the apartment, reportedly visibly upset and stated that her boyfriend had held a firearm against her head and told her “I’m going to kill you,” the affidavit stated. The victim said she was able to get the firearm from Dinkel and hide it inside a nightstand drawer after removing a round from the chamber. She told officers Dinkel was highly intoxicated and had gone to sleep for the night. However, he reportedly woke up and became upset when she was in another bedroom. She said he allegedly began yelling and fighting with her and then brandished his firearm.
The victim said after she took the firearm from him, he grabbed her phone and threw it off the balcony when she told him she was going to call the police, the affidavit said.
Police were able to see Dinkel in the apartment through the window and were able to get his attention by shouting his name. He was ordered to come out of the apartment and after a few minutes he did. After being placed under arrest, Dinkel allegedly admitted that he did pull his firearm and point it at the victim. He said he didn’t know he wasn’t allowed to point it at people, the affidavit said. The firearm, a Springfield XDS .45 caliber with a fully loaded magazine, was found in a cabinet above the kitchen sink.