DuBOIS — Team members for the upcoming 2018 Walk to End Alzheimers recently discussed their ongoing fundraising efforts, one of which is a “promising garden” of hope.
Several women who participate in the Alzheimer’s Walk each year, begin raising money months ahead of time through online or work fundraisers, setting coin cans around town, and selling Alzheimer’s Association items such as T-shirts or bracelets. They aim to raise $50,000 internally.
Some of the women gathered at Tuesday’s “Forget Me Not” picnic to participate in the Walk simply to support one another or stand beside a friend connected to the disease.
Others may work in a medical setting or nursing facility, where the disease is often on display and is sad to watch. Some local students may gather a team, too, for community service hours.
One special sponsorship opportunity is the “Promise Garden” — a mission-focused experience that involves Walk participants holding colored flowers. Each color represents a personal reason that volunteers participate in the Walk.
On the day of the event, participants will have the chance to receive a promise flower and write a personal message on it.
The color blue represents someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, purple is for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease, yellow represents someone currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and orange is for everyone who supports the cause.
Participants can carry these flowers at the Walk to show unity and beauty, in hopes that one day the disease can be cured.
Judy Smith, co-chairman of the Walk, said 77 percent of proceeds go to projects, not administrative purposes.
“More and more people want to be involved, because it’s such a horrible disease that keeps growing,” she said.
Terry Khoury, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s coordinator of mission advancement and public relations, holds her own fundraising efforts within the agency, she said.
For her, raising funds and awareness for Alzheimers is important because it is something with which employees of an aging agency come into contact often.
People can participate in the Walk by selling Alzheimers Association items, such as shirts or awareness bracelets.
Just by forming a team, though, and showing up to offer support, the community is helping to spread awareness.
Some local teams include the “Alz Stompers,” “Crusaders,” “Punxy Angels” and “Walking Warrior Queens.”
Any team, whether it’s a family or business or civic organization, is welcome to join in the fight “to not forget” those suffering with Alzheimer’s.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to “raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Each year, more than 500,000 people come together in more than 600 communities to advance against the disease,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The AA suggests starting a team, recruiting for the team, and joining the fight. Teams can raise $100 or more to receive a T-shirt.
For more information, visit www.alz.org.
