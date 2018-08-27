FALLS CREEK — A new branding design for marketing the DuBois Regional Airport was announced at Friday’s meeting of the Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority.
“Fly Local, Fly Easy” is a new slogan for the commuter air service at the airport, which is provided by Southern Airways Express, said Marketing Committee Chairman Joe Varacallo.
“The new branding with logo and slogan will allow us to further grow and promote the fantastic job that Southern has provided with our commuter service,” said Varacallo. “We’re looking forward to using this branding to tell the story about the convenience and affordability of flying out of DUJ on Southern.”
The mark will soon be seen on various signage and communications with the airport such as their website, social media pages, advertisements and collateral materials. In addition to the static logo, there is a video version of the logo that will be used on the airport website, and for promotional videos and commercials currently in production.
In conjunction with the marketing committee, Magnus Marketing, of DuBois, provided the concept and creation of the logo design, in collaboration with creative designer Ian Aughinbaugh, of DuBois.
The logo was accepted by members of the authority.
Flights on Southern Airways from DuBois to Pittsburgh or Baltimore range from $29-$59 depending on how far in advanced tickets are booked.
For the full schedule of early morning and late afternoon flights to both airports with advanced pricing information, visit www.duboisairport.com or www.iflysouthern.com, or call 800-329-0485, and use airport code DUJ to inquire about flights leaving DuBois.
