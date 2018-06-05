FALLS CREEK — A local business celebrated 40 years of service on Saturday by “flying high” with hundreds of community supporters.
Gary & Sons, a heating and cooling business in Falls Creek, started out in Gary Walborn’s garage in Ridgeway in 1978, and has since become a successful family-run business.
An open house event was held at the facility on Saturday, where helicopter rides, vendors and more than $10,000 in free equipment was given away. An estimated 600 people attended, taking part in the activities and fellowship that followed.
Gary’s three sons — Kurt, Mark and Martin — all play a part in the business with him.
The facility, which is located at 482 Beachtree Road, specializes in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) services, offering installation, service, repairs and maintenance.
Kurt Walborn said it is a rare occurrence to see a business survive and thrive for 40 years, and they have their dedicated and regular customers to thank for that, along with the hard work of employees.
“Most of the customers who come in are on a first-name basis and treated like family,” he said. “Having that relationship with them is the biggest thing — knowing a little bit about them personally and recognizing them and who they are goes a long way.”
The business started with just a couple of workers and services, such as wood coal stoves and chimney cleaning, and has since grown to encompass several products, developing with the technological world to do so. Coal is only about five percent of the business now, since the gas furnace came about in the ‘90s and central air conditioning followed after that.
Kurt said that besides quality customer service, they try to keep their showroom and customer options stocked with the best products available.
“We are always looking for new products, rather than waiting for them to be introduced,” he said. “We’ve always been one of the first ones getting new products out there and keeping up with technology.”
Gary & Sons employs about 30 people, covering a 50-mile radius from DuBois, Kurt said. They put a lot of effort into making sure their employees are trained and up-to-date on their products. This is the fourth year they have won the “Lennox Training Excellence Award” out of Pittsburgh, which encompasses a five-state radius.
Most Gary’s employees have worked there for at least 20 years, Kurt said.
“It shows a lot of commitment to the industry, that we strive to make sure all our employees are up to speed,” Kurt said. “Employees and customers are family, and they are home here.”
In March of this year, Gary & Sons was awarded the MITSU 2017 Award at the Mitsubishi and Comfort Solutions Inc. Awards Ceremony for having the highest sales in multi-zone units, according to their website.
Having such a large turnout for the open house only reassured them that they’re doing something right in the community, with so many regular customers coming back to say hello, Kurt said.
Although working with family has its challenges, they all operate their own part of the business and work together well, Kurt said of Gary and the brothers.
“We are definitely still continuing to grow as a company,” he said. “We’re getting set up to take care of the local community for years to come. We aren’t going anywhere.”
For more information, visit www.garysinc.com or the Facebook page, or call 814-371-4885.
