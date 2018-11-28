ST. MARYS — Farmers National Bank in St. Marys will open its doors Friday to help children realize a dream.
The bank will host an event as part of the Make-A-Wish of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia’s Light Up A Child’s Life Campaign.
“The Light Up A Child’s Life Campaign is an annual event that we, at Farmers National Bank, are always excited to be a part of,” Barbara Donahue with the bank said. “We will once again host Make-A-Wish and The River 98.9 as they broadcast live from our lobby to help make wishes come true for so many children with critical illnesses.”
During the event, local individuals, businesses and organization will stop by to make donations.
“Being that Farmers National Bank is a community bank, we are always looking for ways to give back to the communities we live in and make a big impact in even the smallest way,” Donahue said. “Make-A-Wish has helped a number of families that we know personally, so it’s important for us to be part of this wonderful event.”
Interviews with children that have benefited from Make-A-Wish and their families will be held.
Additionally, bands will play and the St. Marys Area boys basketball team will sing Christmas Carols.
“It’s an emotional day for myself and the staff,” Donahue added. “But it’s truly touching to see the community come together to support the children.”
