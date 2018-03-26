DuBOIS — The yellow brick road leads to DuBois Central Catholic this spring as the 2018 DuBois Central Catholic Players present “The Wizard of Oz.”
“We know that our presentation of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ is as unique and personal as our school is,” said Carol Korthaus, co-producer. “The 43-member cast plus a ‘real’ Toto has been a work in progress for weeks and changes and updates have occurred almost daily.”
“Our students always amaze us with their depth and dedication and we have done our best to showcase their talent,” Korthaus said.
Korthaus added the creative crew is accomplished.
“The ‘Wizard of Oz’ set is an incredible creation of Bill Miller’s Emerald City, Kris Wingert’s vision of dimension, flowers and decor, the carpentry of Dan Youngdahl, who can and does build as creatively and expertly as any set designer,” said Korthaus.
Miller did the face of Oz; the robotics team crafted the remote control to operate his face and Nick Forsythe finished off the sound the cast needs to make the show come alive, she said.
“Steve Gray loves the light challenge so you can imagine how thrilled he was when we added pyrotechnics to the mix,” Korthaus said.
Korthaus couldn’t say enough about Sharon Wantuck and Annette Latuska.
“What they didn’t sew from scratch they put together with stuff in our closet, the help of Front and Center productions and their own imaginations,” Korthaus said. “Theresa Liddle is our go-to at Amazon.com and Pinterest.”
Director Jen Murphy wanted to cut back because of her job, said Korthaus.
“She tried. Nicki Gutowski stepped up and Maria Zaffutto created the choreography,” Korthaus said about the three directors. “Talk about a terrific trio — true but not always an easy thing to pull off. Fortunately, we found the right mix with everyone bringing her own expertise and enthusiasm to the job.”
Some of the main cast of characters include: Rebecca Liddle as Dorothy; Daisy Mae as Toto (a real dog); Madison Gill and Anastasia Tarcson will share the roles of Aunt Em/Glinda; Anthony DePello, Uncle Henry/Emerald City Guard; Jack Volpe, Zeke/Cowardly Lion; Logan Clancy, Hickory/Tin Man; Raquel Salada, Hun/Scarecrow; Anne Latuska, Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch; Nick Hansel, and Professor Marvel/Wizard.
Performances will be at the DCC auditorium on April 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. and on April 8 and 14 at 2 p.m. All seats are reserved. Tickets are available at the DCC Main Office or by calling 814-371-3060, extension 601. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $6 for students and seniors and $3 for children 12 and under.
