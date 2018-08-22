Some residents and business owners in surrounding counties found their homes and facilities partially under water due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall Tuesday evening.
Most of the flooding occurred in Jefferson and Elk counties, impacting several businesses in those areas, according to reports.
While preparing for a natural disaster is important, some may be wondering what to do after they are impacted.
Businesses in Brockway, such as Fran Morelli’s Sales & Service on Route 219, worked on the cleanup process Wednesday as they aired out buildings and drained water.
The lot had several vehicles that were halfway submerged in water during Tuesday evening’s storms, which produced three to four inches of rain.
Floods are the most common and frequent natural disaster, according to the American Red Cross. They often originate as a fairly-normal thunderstorm, until it’s too late to prepare for the rushing waters covering the roadways.
Despite what drivers may think, two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles away during a flood, the ARC says, including SUVs and pickup trucks.
According to www.weather.com., there are about 82 flood deaths every year in the U.S., and the number has significantly increased over the past 10 years. In 2016, 126 people reportedly died due to flooding.
People are encouraged to continue listening to weather reports following a flood, since this can be a weather pattern.
According to the Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services, the American Red Cross is deploying damage assessment teams that will provide clean-up kits to homeowners affected by flooding.
During the cleanup process, after buildings and homes have been “aired” out, items that absorbed water and can’t be cleaned should be thrown away, including mattresses, carpeting, toys, etc. Food, beverages and medicine exposed to flood waters or mud should also be thrown away, as well as canned goods, and containers with food or liquid.
Floodwaters can damage material and leave contaminants, promoting mildew growth and causing health hazards in a home. Residents also should have their septic tanks and appliances, including furnaces or hot water heaters, checked and serviced as soon as possible.
Although basement flooding is a common occurrence, it can cause more damage if the water is drained too quickly. The ARC recommends residents “pump out” their basements gradually, at about one-third of the water per day. If too much water is pumped in a short period of time, basement walls could collapse.
Any area of the home that has been affected — walls, floors, closets — should be thoroughly washed.
Home and business owners are encouraged to have preparation and recovery plans for natural disasters, as rare as they may seem. Taking the time to rebuild and make improvements could protect a home from future flooding and the costs associated with water damage.
Flood insurance, community flood protection programs and other forms of assistance are available.
For more information, visit www.redcross.org.
