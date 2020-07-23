DuBOIS — The DuBois Area Food Pantry is often the recipient of donations, but this week, the nonprofit organization decided to “pay it forward” to the DuBois Area School District by offering a generous donation of school supplies.
Juniata Elementary School third-grade teacher Deb Finalle, who also volunteers at the food pantry and is a Girl Scout leader, said the Walmart Distribution Center in Woodland gave the food pantry 12 tractor trailer loads of merchandise to sell for the organization.
Christ Lutheran Church Pastor John Miller, who oversees the pantry’s operations, said the annual Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Yard Sale held at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This event usually features at least 12 tractor trailers full of merchandise donated by Walmart. Scratch and dent items that cannot be sent to Walmart stores are sold for extremely low prices to benefit Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger.
Miller said Brian Rosenberg from the Walmart Distribution Center called him and offered the merchandise to the food pantry to sell.
“Then my first call was to Debbie because she is the yard sale queen,” said Miller. “And Debbie said, ‘Well, I think I can give it a try.’”
“It all happened in three weeks time because they had to get it out of the Walmart Distribution Center,” said Finalle. “So it was all pulled together. And we had a lot of gentlemen and ladies from the food pantry and my Girl Scout Troop who helped. It filled up two enormous spaces. It was so much stuff you couldn’t believe it.”
“We wanted to pay it forward to the DuBois Area School District and donate the school supplies to them,” said Finalle.
DASD Superintendent Wendy Benton said the district is most grateful for the generous donation of notebook paper, binders, file folders and message pads to benefit the students and staff.
“Although the district purchases supplies for the students and staff, we welcome additional donations,” said Benton. “Often times, the school supplies that are purchased remain at school and we recognize that there are times that students need supplies at home as well to support their education. Deb Finalle, one of our third grade teachers at Juniata Elementary, is well aware of the needs of our students. She has an open and kind heart and she prides herself on teaching students about the importance of giving back to our community. I’m very proud of her and the Girl Scout Troop that she leads for their efforts to support our school community.”
Benton said she is also thankful for the support of Miller for his leadership of the DuBois Food Pantry.
“The pandemic has definitely increased the number of individuals in need of sources of nourishment to care for themselves and their families,” said Benton. “Despite an increase in need, the DuBois Food Pantry has risen to the challenge and somehow managed to find additional time and resources to support our school district. With plans underway to reopen our school district, the support of our community is one of our most valuable resources.”