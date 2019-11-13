ST. MARYS — The Footlighters of Elk County will present a new comedy — “Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses” — at The Highlands in St. Marys beginning Thursday.
The productions will take place Thursday through Saturday, as well as Nov. 21-23, with doors opening at 6:45 p.m.
The Footlighters of Elk County, a community theatre nonprofit organization, has been operating for more than 60 years.
The production, written by Michael and Susan Parker, fits right in with the Footlighters’ comedy theme right now, said Director Katie Makufka. The cast of seven just seemed to “click” and get along great right away.
“A few of them have worked together before,” she said.
The Footlighters’ last show, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” directed by Mike Ames, presented a larger cast in the summer, Makufka said.
The production will star Assistant Director Rob Garner, Shirley Gradizzi, Mike Miraglia, Amber Wiseman, Alex Parson, Miranda Keech and Tina Starr.
This is Makufka’s first time directing a show, she said. Her plan at the beginning was to do costume work for the Footlighters, whereas now she does “a little bit of everything.”
The Footlighters have done other productions written by the Parkers, Makufka said, so they are excited to do another.
“People like to come out and have a good time and laugh,” she said.
It’s great for the Elk County and surrounding communities to come and support the organization, Makufka said, since the actors are part of the community.
“We all have full time jobs,” she said. “Why not come and see us in a different light? A lot of family and friends will come and support us, and it’d be nice to see some new faces, too.”
Acting is very much an escape, or an enjoyable hobby, for the Footlighters, Makufka adds.
“Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses” is set at the Lover’s Landing Beach Hotel, a spot for destination weddings, with the rumor that if visitors walk on the beach, they’ll fall in love, Makufka says.
“When guests come and stay there, they are looking to find love,” she said. “Everything ends up going backward, but you still see a happy ending.”
The Highlands facility is located at 535 South Michael St. in St. Marys. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Northwest Bank in St. Marys, Cliffe’s Prescription Center in Ridgway, The Old Brickyard in Johnsonburg or at www.eventbrite.com.
For more information, visit The Footlighters of Elk County on Facebook.