DuBOIS — West DuBois Avenue resident Lisa Summerson was refilling her “Little Free Pantry” with her Border Collie, Olive, by her side the evening of Dec. 28 when the unthinkable occurred.
“She always stands right beside me and I reached down to get something out of the bag, and I heard a crash,” Summerson said in her Facebook post. “She stepped out in the road and got hit by a car.”
Summerson said she heard her dog yelp, and turned around to see Olive take off through the yard without signs of stopping, with one of her legs seemingly “hanging there” as if it could be broken.
According to Summerson’s post, it was she, her daughter, her neighbor and his son and the woman who struck Olive who were all initially searching for her, her daughter Grace barefoot and in a bathrobe.
“It was cold, wet and muddy business,” she says in the post, noting she was crying while walking around and yelling for Olive, who she got from an Amish farm in Big Run while working as a caregiver.
“Love thy neighbor? Man, did my neighbors do that,” Summerson said. “They kept at it for nearly three hours.”
That’s when Summerson says she put a post about Olive on Facebook to ask for further help. Very quickly, she received a flood of messages full of prayer, and people in the community willing to help search.
The Facebook post about Olive’s story received 952 shares, and drew in nearly 200 comments.
“Everywhere I drove and walked, I ran into someone searching for her,” Summerson said. “Everyone I ran into told me that they kept running into people who were also searching for my little lost lamb.”
Olive was later found at the Beaver Meadow Walkway, a known place Summerson said she would consider “safe,” full of freedom and peace.
Other than some abrasions and being pretty badly frightened, Olive is fine, says Summerson. She gives much of this outcome up to faith, thanking God for Olive’s safety, as well as the kindness and sacrifice shown by the community that night.
“I just think about the overwhelming goodness of humanity,” she said. “I was a stranger to a lot of the people who reposted and messaged me. In these times of social distancing that we are living in, people put that aside for the greater good — all for the love of Olive.”