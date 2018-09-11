FORCE — A Force woman has a unique hobby — she makes mats for homeless people out of plastic bags.
Norma Mann recently talked about the project when she visited the Bennetts Valley Senior Center in Weedville.
Mann works on the project in conjunction with her sister, Cathy Rudosky, of Ford City. It is part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry.
The mats help protect homeless people from the ground and inclement weather. They are lightweight and easy for travel.
According to Mann, the mats are made of recycled bags. It takes approximately 400 bags to make one mat.
The bags are first cut into strips, looped into string and rolled in balls before the mat can be crocheted. The mats are 2 feet by 6 feet in size.
Anyone interested in learning more about the project or who would like to help prepare the bags is asked to contact Mann at the center for more information.
The number is 814-787-7888.
Also, anyone who knows someone in need of a mat is also asked to contact her at the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.