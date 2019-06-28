MARIENVILLE — The USDA Forest Service is accepting public review and comment for the Otter Vegetation Management Project on the Marienville Ranger District, Elk County, Pennsylvania.
The project area is generally located northwest of Ridgway and encompasses approximately 14,506 acres of National Forest System land.
The Otter environmental assessment project has proposed management activities that will include vegetation treatments, timber harvesting, wildlife habitat improvements, non-native invasive plant species treatments, transportation activities, and recreation improvements.
To view the project documents please visit the project websites at: www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=55025
For more information or to submit a comment, please contact Marienville District Ranger Robert Fallon at rob.fallon@usda.gov or 814-927-6628.