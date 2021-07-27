DuBOIS — Mike Eckley, a forester by trade and training, has eagerly kicked off his journey as a lecturer in forestry at Penn State DuBois.
Eckley, a Centre County “Nittany Valley” native, has family ties to West Decatur and Clearfield in Clearfield County. He is a West Virginia University graduate in forest resources management and University of Maine-Orono graduate in forest management, teaching dendrology, silviculture and an introduction to GIS wildlife course at the DuBois campus.
He is very excited, said Eckley, to be a part of the Wildlife Technology Program at PSU DuBois, which has 75 years of history. He also noted longstanding colleagues Keely Roen and Emily Thomas, whom together have more than 31 years experience.
The overall goal, said Eckley, is to contribute his forestry flavor and experience to compliment the Wildlife program. The two are directly connected, since managing shrubs, plants and trees equate to food for wildlife.
Eckley hopes to be “an influencer,” and get the students excited about the connection between the two, he said, “the glue” that marries forestry and wildlife.
Eckley has quite the long resume of experience, including being employed with the Virginia and Ohio departments and divisions of forestry, before moving back to Pennsylvania and working with the nonprofit The Nature Conservancy, acquiring experience in conservation and private landowners across the mid Atlantic.
While working with the Nature Conservancy, Eckley has been woodlands forestry manager, director of conservation, director of stewardship, forest stewardship manager, outreach forester and currently serves as the primary forestry liaison, according to his resume. Eckley has also engaged in dozens of forestry and conservation trainings and workshops.
He also has a deep appreciation for what is the PA Wilds region, said Eckley, noting the world-class “Northern Hardwoods –black cherry, maple, beech and birch –and mixed-oak forest types.” Students should understand the importance, beauty and values of Penns Woods, he said, particularly “our home” –the PA Wilds, a diverse location with an abundance of wildlife.
Starting in DuBois in January 2020, Eckley had to adapt to pandemic times pretty quickly. He has been very impressed, he said, by the closeness and communications of the PSU DuBois staff, faculty and students.
With 13 years experience working in central PA, Eckley noted that he is “well connected with federal, state, county and local government employees, as well as nonprofit organization staff and natural resource consults.”
He plans to engage students in the importance of balance –the ecologic, economic and social perspectives of wildlife, he said.
“I’m driven to engage students by real-world scenario-based learning situations, drawing on my past employment experiences and my continued work as a private forest consultant,” said Eckley.
Eckley is also hoping to host a coordinated hike, connected to the Walk in the Penn’s Woods Initiative, on Sunday, Oct. 3 at Camp Mountain Run, where PSU DuBois Dendrology students will lead the hike.
“My goal is to provide the local community/public a unique opportunity to be led on an educational hike, whereby students rotate in identifying trees, and teach participants basic tree identification attributes,” said Eckley, such as leaf patterns, bark, fruit, etc.
This is exposure to an outdoor classroom, he said, while also engaging students in public speaking.
Those interested in the hike can email Eckley at mce5166@psu.edu.