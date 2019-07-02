Joy Dugan of DuBois remembers her husband each year by helping to restock the lakes of Treasure Lake with fish he loved to catch.
Gary Dugan, an internal medicine doctor and former Chief Medical Officer of Penn Highlands Healthcare, died suddenly April 10, 2017. She and her husband had known each other for 37 years.
Fishing was Gary’s escape and one of his greatest life passions, Dugan said. So, when the opportunity to live on Bimini Lake in Treasure Lake came about in 2009, he was thrilled. The couple had two boats, both of which were used often.
“Wherever we were, he had a boat,” she said. “Wherever we went, he was fishing.”
Gary didn’t keep and kill the fish, though, Dugan said. He was an avid fisherman, but believed in “catch and release.”
Her husband was the first one to put his boat in the water in March, as soon as the lake thawed from winter, she said. The family also took an annual fishing trip to Canada each year.
Gary would often say the lakes didn’t have enough walleye and bass, so he started teaming with people to collect funds to add to the lake’s population of both of those, Dugan said.
His donations helped the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club with its fish stocking program, she said. The club would contact him in the fall when the fish are released, inviting him to be a part of the process.
“He would get so excited to catch a walleye or a perch or bass,” Dugan said.
Since Gary’s death, Dugan has continued to collect funds and put fish in the lakes her husband called home.
“I was thinking, what would he want me to do?” Dugan said. “He would love to have the lakes continue to be stocked.”
In lieu of flowers, those who remembered Gary sent contributions to the TLSC instead, Dugan said. She received many letters and donations from family, friends and fellow physicians, some of whom still send money on his birthday each year. A run/walk event in Dugan’s memory is also held in September.
The Dugans’ donations have helped the TLSC stock both Bimini and Little Flipper lakes with thousands of fish, said club Secretary Judy Smith.
The family also still goes on its annual Canada trip the first week of August, something he would be happy about, Dugan says.
“I’m sure he’s somewhere on a lake,” she said. “That’s what we always say.”