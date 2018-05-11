CLEARFIELD — Ever wish you could relive your high school days now that you’re older? Well, it turns out you can.
The Clearfield County SPCA will stage an adult prom this month, aiming to raise funds for its furry friends in need of a good home.
Couples or friends will have the chance to dress up and relive their high school days, all while enjoying music, refreshments and supporting a great cause, a spokesman said.
“Forever Young” will take place Saturday, May 19 from 7-10 p.m. at the Clearfield Eagles.
Clearfield County SPCA Fundraising Coordinator Jenna Liegy said they hold about four large fundraising events annually, with their biggest ones being “Ales for Tales” – a craft beer and wine tasting event – and the annual pet calendar contest.
This is their first year hosting an adult prom, and the idea came from wanting to start something new and different, Liegy said.
“A lot of people aren’t aware of everything the SPCA does,” she said. “It’s a safe place for your animal to go, and they work really hard at getting them trained and making sure they’re adoptable. That’s the goal, to get all of these animals adopted.”
Fundraisers and donations are essential for entities like humane societies — helping to make sure its facility is a good and safe temporary place for animals and they have the food, treats, toys, litter and healthcare they need to be healthy and home-ready.
“Being a nonprofit, I don’t think people realize how much funding we need and how much we don’t have,” she said.
The SPCA offers other services as well, such as their Cat Spay Day — an affordable outlet for cat owners who may not normally be able to get their pet “fixed.” Funds also go toward the primary shots and initial health costs that the adoption fee covers.
Leigy adopted both her dog and her cat, so the SPCA has a special meaning to her, as it does to its other employees and volunteers.
An adult prom is a unique idea because the older you get, the more appreciative of things you are. You may enjoy a dance like this more now than you would have in high school, Leigy said.
“‘Forever Young’ is about remembering old times and not aging,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to relive that part of your life with the people in it now.”
Tickets are available at the Clearfield County SPCA, Farmer’s Insurance in Phillipsburg and BMP Systems Inc. in DuBois.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door or $30 for a couple. The Clearfield Eagles is located at 310 E. Market Street.
