DuBOIS — Passionate volunteers in purple gathered at a picnic Tuesday evening, never forgetting the cause that brought them together.
The “Forget Me Not” picnic included members of teams for the upcoming “Walk to End Alzheimers” fundraiser on Sept. 15. It was held at Marcy Murphy’s house. Murphy is leader of the “Marcy’s Little Friends” team, and Chairman of the walk event.
The annual picnic is a time for volunteers and committee members to get together and discuss plans, sponsorships and fundraising, while enjoying fellowship and purple-colored food dishes and desserts.
“I used to participate in the walk when it was small,” Marcy said. “Last year, it was awesome, and this year I want it to be even bigger.”
Marcy has a personal connection to the cause, since her mother, nicknamed “Guppy,” suffered from dementia. Marcy also works in marketing for Penn Highlands Behavioral Health, where she has seen first-hand what this disease can do to patients, families and caretakers.
There are even situations where people suffering from Alzheimer’s wander away from home, potentially putting themselves in danger, which happened with her mother, Marcy said.
There are almost 20 teams for the upcoming event, said Alzheimer’s Association Constituent Events Manager Melanie Phillips. In 2017, the Walk raised $30,847.
Phillips’ grandmother also suffered from the disease, so it has been part of her mission to advocate for others — everyone’s story and situation is different.
“I always tell people that if you’ve heard an Alzheimers story, you’ve only heard one,” she said.
Rick Nenneau, who is Penn Highland’s Behavioral Health’s service line director, said it was important for him to attend the picnic, since he has worked with older individuals and in geriatric psychiatry throughout much of his life.
“We see the disease in our inpatient units all the time, and we know the struggles patients have,” he said. “Our job is to provide the highest-quality care that we know how.”
Over the past 20 years, diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia have been very frustrating to witness, since there is still no cure, Nenneau said.
Geriatric psychiatry services are a big part of caring for people with these diseases, he said. They also are looking to give more support to families and caretakers who help provide these people a better quality of life.
“Caregivers put forth the heroic effort in caring for their loved ones,” he said. “These folks need support, too.”
The Alzheimer’s Walk is a national effort overall, but the little communities that participate all add up to make a difference.
“These folks are doing good in the community,” he said. “It’s the volunteers who carry the banner and spread the word — hope comes from them.”
The Walk will begin at 10 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m., at DuBois Memorial Park. For more information, visit the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Facebook page.
