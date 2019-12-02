BROOKVILLE — Former Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff Kyle Pisarcik was sentenced on Nov. 21 on charges of theft and forgery related to a 2017 incident.
Pisarcik became a K-9 handler in 2017, and helped the sheriff’s office raise the necessary money to purchase a K-9 named Iron. Along with this purchase, an account was opened at the First Commonwealth Bank specifically for the K-9 program and necessary supplies for care and training.
Jefferson County Sheriff Carl Gotwald discovered discrepancies in the account information, and questioned Pisarcik about purchases he claimed to have made from Leerburg Enterprises, Inc. Pisarcik later admitted to Gotwald that he had written checks to himself without making purchases from the company, and resigned from the sheriff’s office. Pisarcik also paid restitution for the fraudulent purchases totaling $4,865.75.
Closer inspection of the account revealed additional fraudulent purchases that had been submitted by Pisarcik including invoices from Haag’s Feed Store and Milling LLC and Shallow Creek Kennels, Inc. Special Agent Matthew M. Seefeld of the Attorney General’s office determined that Pisarcik still owed $5,978.44 to the sheriff’s office.
The final disposition for the misdemeanor charge of forgery was nolo contendere, which means Pisarcik does not admit guilt but will offer no defense. The final disposition for the felony charge of theft by deception was nolle prossed, which means the charge was dismissed.
Pisarcik was sentenced to 24 months probation, during which he is to pay the cost of the prosecution, pay a $500 fine, pay a monthly supervision fee of $40, pay $5,978.44 restitution to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and refrain from drinking alcohol or from going into any business whose main purpose is selling alcohol.