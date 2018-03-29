DuBOIS — Justin Buchanan of DuBois told members of a Community Action Group Against Drug Dealers that he struggled with addiction for more than a decade.
“I was that guy selling drugs,” Buchanan said. “I’ll be honest with you. This is good, but we need a community to come together. It’s going to be a lot harder than you think.”
He shared with the 40 people in attendance that he’s been sober for more than two years.
“I don’t care who you are, what your name is, what family you come from,” Buchanan said. “If you don’t know someone or have someone in your family, either you’re not looking, or you’re just lying.”
Buchanan said he’s lost five friends to either suicide or drugs.
“I married my best friend, I got a second chance at life,” Buchanan said. “I couldn’t imagine someone offering my kid something. And that’s why I’m here, because for as long as I’m here, there isn’t going to be a person that’s going to offer my kid anything. It’s going to be a long ride, but I’m here for the ride.”
One of the goals of the Community Action Group is to serve as a hub of information, said organizer John Saunders, who has family members addicted to drugs.
“It was very difficult for me to find information and find help and by the time I did, it was far too late,” Saunders said. “There was nothing that could be done by the time I got to it.”
The group also can serve as a hub to where people can report illegal activity.
“We are not law enforcement,” he said. “But in addition to putting the information out there, the DA’s office will take calls, they’ll take tips, CrimeStoppers with the state police. They have a special unit. I’ve talked to their special unit on drugs. They’re based out of Punxsutawney.”
Saunders said that both the District Attorney’s offices in Clearfield and Jefferson counties are supportive of the group, as well as DuBois City Police, Sandy Township Police and state police.
“We’re all in touch with them and they all said that they wanted to be here tonight, but they couldn’t due to other commitments,” Saunders said. “They’re going to keep in touch with me and they want to know about the future. So we’re not just a bunch of rebels running around. We have the backing of all the state police. You’re entering the safe zone.”
After the meeting, Saunders said he was encouraged by the turnout and amount of support gained.
“However, it was only the beginning. And we are seeking the support of the entire community,” Saunders said. “We invite you to join our Facebook group and be on the lookout for our next community meeting in two weeks. This is a cause everyone needs to get behind.”
