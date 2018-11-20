DuBOIS — A Ridgway man has been charged in connection with a theft at Monro Muffler located at 989 E. DuBois Ave., in Sandy Township.
On Nov. 14, Paul L. Benson, 47, 8 Gillogy Ave., Ridgway, was charged by Sandy Township Police with three misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking as a result of incidents which occurred in February and March.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Monro Muffler General Manager Jim States called the police at about 10 a.m. on March 26 to a report of an internal employee theft committed by former employee Benson.
While reviewing PNC bank account statements, States said he discovered two missing deposits from Feb. 12 in the amount of $255.62 and Feb. 16 in the amount of $692.91. He made contact with the bank to investigate the matter further reviewing deposit records and surveillance at both DuBois branch offices. During this time, a third deposit from March 11 in the amount of $113.02 was unaccounted for, the affidavit said.
The affidavit also said that States reported the following:
- Only two employees have access to the cash drawer and the deposit process being himself and Benson, who was the assistant manager.
- Benson was the manager on duty on the dates the theft occurred.
- All proper internal documentation was completed properly and signed by Benson on the dates of the thefts including “cashing out” the drawer with entry of the deposit amount into the accounting system, completing the deposit log, completing the PNC bank deposit slip and retaining a carbon copy as record, and after sealing the deposit bag he tore off the confirmation tag/number.
- PNC Bank confirmed no deposits were received after reviewing deposit records and surveillance from both PNC branch locations determined Benson did not make the deposits.
- Benson reported to States he made the deposits stating, “Monro better not try sticking this to me.” Shortly thereafter, Benson abruptly quit without notice.
The police contacted Benson on two separate occasions and set a date and time to meet at the station to speak with them. Both times Benson failed to appear and did not contact police to reschedule. A warrant was issued by the police initiating the process against Benson.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Dec.14 at Ford’s office.
