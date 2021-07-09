DuBOIS — The former New Life store building in downtown DuBois was demolished Thursday morning, just a day after it was determined to be a hazard.
The emergency demolition of the vacant building, formerly located at 42 W. Long Ave., was necessary because it was collapsing and had formed a sinkhole in the front of the building, city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said Wednesday.
Once city officials saw the extent of the damage to the building, they determined it would not be able to be saved. The city barricaded and taped the building off and asked people to be careful in that area as a precaution prior to demolition.
The demolition was done by Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville.