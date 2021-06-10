DuBOIS — Neil Walker, who recently retired after playing 12 seasons in Major League Baseball, will headline a list of special guests scheduled to attend this weekend’s 29th annual DuBois Community Days in the DuBois Memorial Park.
Walker, who is scheduled to do a live talk show with WPXI-TV Sports Director Alby Oxenreiter at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater, will also serve as the grand marshal for the celebration, slated to be held Friday and Saturday, according to Entertainment Chairman Jeff Baronick, noting there will be time for questions and autographs from the public as well. Later, he will appear in the Firemen’s Parade, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Community Days celebration begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday evening at the city park on Liberty Boulevard.
Baronick said the Community Days committee is excited to have Walker, sponsored by NextTier Bank, as a guest in DuBois this weekend.
Every year, the Community Days committee seeks a sports celebrity as the grand marshal. There have been many Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and former Pittsburgh Pirates, including former Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Jim Leyland.
Walker was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first round of the 2004 draft, eventually making his big league debut for his hometown team in 2009.
Walker played seven seasons with the Pirates before spending time with the New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies. Walker played his final MLB game as a member of the Phillies last season before announcing his retirement in April.
Walker finished with a career batting average of .267 with 149 home runs in 1,306 games played.
Although playing for various teams, Walker is best known for his time with the Pirates, winning the National League Silver Slugger Award in 2014 as a second baseman. The Silver Slugger Award is presented annually to the best offensive player at each position as voted on by managers and coaches.