DuBOIS — Jim Leyland, former Pittsburgh Pirates manager and World Series Florida Marlins manager, came to town Saturday to help celebrate the 27th annual DuBois Community Days.
“Just to see the people and the happy faces, I’m definitely honored to be here,” Leyland said during a live talk show with Pittsburgh’s WPXI-TV Sports Director Alby Oxenreiter on the American Legion stage in DuBois Memorial Park. “It’s been a wonderful experience so far, and everybody’s treated us so nice. I certainly thank you for that.”
Leyland said he was “totally shocked” when he first saw the sports complexes in DuBois, including Heindl Memorial, Showers and the Stern Family fields.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. I think this is absolutely phenomenal. They’re absolutely beautiful, and it’s great. It’s great to see the community behind the youth and the youth athletics,” Leyland said. “Busy kids are good kids. I think they have less problems than idle kids. So hats off to DuBois and that fantastic facility.”
Reflecting on his career in Major League Baseball, Leyland said the 1990 Pittsburgh Pirates team was possibly his favorite all-time team.
“And then the 2006 Detroit Tiger team, because the Detroit Tigers in 2004 lost 121 games,” Leyland said. “Two years later, we went to the World Series. So those are two teams that really stick out.”
When asked by Oxenreiter if he had a favorite player that he managed, Leyland said, “I had a lot of favorite players. The best player I ever managed was Barry Bonds, without question. People can talk all they want. I’ve managed Miguel Cabrera, who’s probably the second greatest player I ever managed. But Barry Bonds, arguably, is one of the greatest players to ever play. No matter what you think of him, no matter ... I don’t hear any of that other stuff, ‘cause I don’t know anything about it, but he was a great, great player.”
Leyland, who managed 33 years professionally, 22 of those years in the major leagues, said he could count on one hand the number of players he didn’t like.
“I think that’s pretty good. That’s a lot of players over 33 years that you manage, and most of those guys are just excellent young guys,” Leyland said. “I always found out that the good guys were good guys, whether they made $6,000 or six million. The good guys were the good guys, and the jerks were the jerks. That’s just life.”
Leyland, 73, who retired after managing the Detroit Tigers from 2006-2013, said he is currently a special advisor to the general manager of the Detroit Tigers.
“I go to Erie and look at our Double-A team and Toledo and look at our Triple-A team, and I report on our minor league players,” Leyland said. “I also go out if we’ve got a trade going on. He’ll send me out to see the player, maybe, that we’re trading for.”
He also works for the commissioner of baseball on the Rules Committee and the replay.
“I go to all post-season games. I’m there with the umpires. I deal with the umpires a lot,” he said. “So I’m kind of retired. I have two jobs. It’s not as hectic as it once was, but I’m still a little bit active, but certainly not travel like I did.”
On Saturday, Leyland was wearing two championship rings. One was his World Series ring from the Florida Marlins on his right hand and one of his two American League championship rings was on the other hand. But he admitted that he seldom wears them.
“First of all, I’m proud of them, but, to be honest with you, when you come to an event like this, and particularly if you see youngsters, they like to see them. People like to see what a championship ring looks like,” Leyland said. “I’m not showing off, but I’m just here in case that anybody, when you step up, say, ‘Could I see your ring?’ A lot of the guys, some of the firemen and everything, we were up here earlier, they put them on their fingers, and they had a picture taken with them. I just wear them because people do like to see them. When I go to a special occasion, I wear them.”
When asked what the best advice he could give to children today to get into baseball, Leyland said he would advise the parents more than the kids.
“Let it be a fun thing when they’re that little. Let them enjoy it. Let them enjoy the camaraderie,” Leyland said. “Yes, you want to teach them how to win, yes, you want to teach them how to lose, and, yes, you want to teach them about competition. But they’re way too young to have to be under too much pressure. That’s not really a good thing for the kid. But I think the best advice is just enjoy it. There’s enough pressure on our kids in today’s world. We don’t need to put extra pressure on them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.