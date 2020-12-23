PUNXSUTAWNEY — A former Sandy Township employee is facing charges for open lewdness and stalking in Punxsutawney for alleged incidents that occurred in the Aldi parking lot.
The Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Perry Lee Bowser, 62, of DuBois, on Dec. 15, including four counts of disorderly conduct, four counts of indecent exposure, four counts of open lewdness, three counts of stalking, and one felony charge for corruption of minors.
Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh told The Courier Express Tuesday that Bowser, the former engineer, is no longer employed by the township.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a woman allegedly saw Bowser committing a lewd act recently in the parking lot, and then two weeks later, was in the same parking lot with her family, who also saw him allegedly committing a lewd act and confronted him.
The victim reported she pulled into the Aldi parking lot and saw a man in a car appearing to commit a lewd act. She told police she began staring at him and he drove away.
About two weeks later, she pulled into the parking lot with her husband and a minor in the car. Bowser reportedly pulled into the parking space next to the passenger side of their vehicle. The victim allegedly told her husband he looked like the same man she saw two weeks prior, but in a different vehicle.
The victim then went inside the store, leaving her husband and the minor in the car. While in the car, her husband reported to police that Bowser allegedly had his pants down while committing a lewd act, according to the affidavit.
The victim’s husband reportedly got out of the car and confronted Bowser, who then fled from the parking lot. The man was able to get his license plate number, which came back as a 1988 Chevy truck registered to Bowser, according to the affidavit.
When police interviewed Bowser, he provided a written statement allegedly admitting to committing a lewd act in the Aldi parking lot while watching the victim walking in the parking lot. He stated he drove away and returned to the same area, when a man jumped out of his vehicle and yelled for him to leave. He also allegedly admitted that about a month prior, he began committing lewd acts while watching a woman in the parking lot, who police noted was the same victim.
Bowser has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.