WEEDVILLE — Former pastor of Weedville Wesleyan Church Matt Hooper has written a children’s book for his daughter.
“The Coldest Girl,” illustrated by Charlotte Black, tells the story of a little girl named Meira Wren and her love for snow and the cold.
Hooper said he had a book signing and reading scheduled at WWC Nov. 19, which unfortunately had to be canceled.
Hooper has also written two more books that will be premiered in the near future.
Hooper, originally from Canada, said the book has been a longtime goal of his.
“This book was written for my daughter — she was born on the coldest day of the year, and arguably, in one of the colder places,” he said. “So, this story started from her, and the love of cold that she started having. From there, I just spring boarded a kid’s story.”
Working with children for years and reading children’s books to them was an inspiration to Hooper, he added.
“I’ve been wanting and trying to write a kid’s book for a long time now,” he said. “The more I read them, the closer I would get to having the idea that would get a book out.”
Hooper said he hopes to reschedule the book signing and reading for around March 29-April 5.
“The Coldest Girl” is available for purchase on Amazon.