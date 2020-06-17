ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man who carried on his family’s longtime farming business has opened his annual farm stand stocked with fresh produce.
Tony D’Amore said Forster Farm, which has been in his family for more than 100 years, was started by his great-grandfather, Ambrose Forster, before it was converted to a dairy farm in the late 1920s by his grandfather, Hank Forster. He retired from farming around 1972, according to the Forster Farm Facebook page.
D’Amore recalls growing up near his grandparent’s empty farm land on Johnsonburg Road. He never anticipated taking over the farming business, he says, and holds three degrees in engineering. Working as an engineer turned out to be something he didn’t really enjoy, though.
“Every customer is always happy to be here,’ D’Amore says of the farm. “It’s fun to see things grow.”
The farm is known for its vegetables, including sweet corn, zucchini, squash, cucumbers, pumpkins, tomatoes, peppers, onions, potatoes and garlic. It also offers eggs and meat chickens.
D’Amore started small with gardening, having planted an acre of sweet corn and pumpkins before expanding to vegetables like zucchini and peppers, he said. The farm now has a 1.5 acre garden of produce, and a farm stand is set up from July through October each year, utilizing the honor system.
The farm stand has been gaining more interest this year, D’Amore said, since people have seemed to be more worried about food throughout the pandemic. He has approximately 200 zucchini plants in a greenhouse he built himself on clay land.
D’Amore says he tries to teach his three children the natural way of life and where their food comes from, hoping they follow in his footsteps.
Growing vegetables is not just seeds, D’Amore says, but an entirely trial and error process, learning deficiencies, nutrients, different sprays and other aspects. He aims to get everything organic that he can.
Forster Farm believes in free-range chickens and the humane treatment of animals, D’Amore says, including the two pigs who joined the clan recently.
D’Amore says farming is a “labor of love.” Although farmers may not make a large profit, it’s a good feeling to know where their food is coming from.
“It will be interesting to see how busy we are this year, with more people starting their own gardens,” he noted.
Currently, the farm stand has zucchini, yellow squash and cucumbers, and lettuce by the order. For more information, follow Forster Farm on Facebook or call 814-594-7551.