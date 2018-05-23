CLEARFIELD — With May being designated Foster Care Month, area agencies are assuring foster and adoptive parents have a place to find support and fellowship with other families who are facing the same issues.
The Children’s Aid Society in Clearfield offers a free support group for foster and adoptive parents on the first Monday of each month at 223 Virgina St. in Clearfield.
May was established as National Foster Care Month in 1988 by President Reagan — a month set aside to acknowledge foster parents and their families, mentors, volunteers, child welfare professionals and others in the community who contribute to helping foster care children find their forever homes. Foster Care Month celebrates all individuals who make a difference, and who always strive to do better for the young people in need. About 430,000 children are in foster care at any given time, according to www.childwelfare.gov.
CAS Adoption and Foster Care Program Manager Shannon Kelly said the local support groups are important to offer to people, since there are so many factors that go into a child’s being placed in foster care.
Foster families are sometimes related to the birth parents, or they may be a different family entirely, Kelly said. The child is placed in whatever home is best for him or her at the time.
When a child is placed into foster care, agencies first try to find a suitable relative for the child to live with, Kelly said. If that is not a viable option, the agency will consider other families who have no relation to the child and can provide a safe and proper home.
“The first step is, is there someone within the family who can care for the child so they can still maintain a connection with the family?” she said.
Children in foster care are often diagnosed with things like ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) or RAD (reactive attachment disorder), and support groups also give parents a place to discuss those diagnoses and what they can do to cope with them.
“Often times there are similar concerns or frustrations with the issues kids are having,” Kelly said. “For example, they’re grieving the loss of living in their home. The different foster families can talk and share what they’re doing or saying that’s helping the kids through that.”
Guest speakers also attend foster care support groups, such as social workers, child psychologists and professionals who discuss parenting techniques and maintaining a healthy and strong relationship between foster parents.
Agencies are always in need of foster parents and families, but there are many things to consider and to be informed about before taking that step, Kelly said.
“We always tell families to reach out and talk to us,” she said. “I always tell them to make sure everybody in the family is open to it and on the same page — making sure everyone is on board with becoming a foster family.”
It’s not only important for both the foster mother and father to agree on fostering, but the other children as well, since it impacts the entire household, Kelly said.
“We are always looking for foster families,” she said. “There is a large need for families needing to take sibling groups and older children 12 and up.”
For those who are not able to foster, there are other ways to get involved, such as volunteering to donate a meal for the support group or donating items like backpacks and school supplies for the youngsters, Kelly said. Those involved are trying to initiate getting children in foster care birthday gifts each year as well.
The importance of foster care awareness is not limited to the month of May. Rather, Kelly said, the public should always be aware of the number of children in need of forever homes.
“For a lot of us, we don’t realize how blessed and lucky we are to have our families,” Kelly said. “As parents, our children are safe and cared for. I think it’s important people understand there are kids in their own communities who can’t be with their birth parents and they need somewhere safe to go where they’re accepted.”
Other initiatives supported by the Children’s Bureau are held throughout the year — such as National Child Abuse Month in April and National Adoption Month in November — also aim to increase awareness about causes concerning children and making sure they are safe and happy in their homes.
“It’s important those of us blessed with a stable home consider if we can open our doors and accept another child who needs one,” Kelly said.
The support group is open to any adoptive or foster family who is approved through a local agency, such as CAS, Children & Youth Services or LifeSpan Family Services.
For more information, visit www.childaid.org or www.childwelfare.org.
