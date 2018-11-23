BROOKVILLE — Dog food donations and potential puppy foster families are needed for dogs recently rescued from an unsafe situation.
Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew said she and Willow Run Sanctuary & Adoptions Founder Margo Stefanic assisted police in seizing seven Redbone Coonhound puppies and two adult dogs last week.
Due to the nature of this situation, WRSA can’t say much more about it, except that they are in need of help in caring for the pups. Rescuers are asking for “4 Health” or “Pure Balance” puppy food donations.
They are also welcoming any potential puppy foster parents for the dogs, so they have a temporary, safe place to call home.
After the rescue, though, McAndrew says they faced another obstacle — the WRSA rescue van hit a deer, and is currently not running. It’s currently under evaluation at McCool Enterprises in Brockway.
“Any extra funds will go toward van repair or replacement, due to what McCool Enterprises in Brockway says,” she said.
Already receiving public response, the shelter has received anonymous crate donations for the puppies, which are now full of warm beds, McAndrew says.
Puppy food donations can be designated for purchase at Tractor Supply in DuBois, or picked up by McAndrew by calling or texting 814-590-2180.
Anyone interested in fostering a puppy is encouraged to contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or message the Facebook page. Donations can be submitted by searching “Willow Run Sanctuary” on PayPal or mailing them to 381 East Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825.
