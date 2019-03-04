PUNXSUTAWNEY — Many snack lovers know to stop and see the “pretzel lady” at Cindy Lou’s Shadow Crunch Pretzels stand on their way through any area festival or craft fair.
Founder Cindy Covatch recently opened a shop next to her home on Route 36 in Punxsutawney. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Cindy Lou’s was started “by accident” when her husband went to hunting camp eight years ago, Covatch says. He wanted to take a snack with him, so she made some flavored pretzels, about which his friends ended up raving.
When one of Covatch’s friends had a craft fair shortly thereafter, she decided to sell her pretzels, but needed a “groundhog” theme, she said. This is where “shadow crunch” came in.
The business started with Covatch’s favorite flavor — ranch — and has incorporated five others, including Italian, spicy, sweet and salty, bay shore and honey mustard. Each is sold in a $5 bag, made with vegetable oil and other seasonings.
It was the unfortunate and unexpected passing of Covatch’s mother that gave her the funds to open up her own shop. Her son, Rusty Matthews, remodeled it to look rustic and barn-like, with grey floors, a grey barn door and “Cindy Lou’s” sign on the wall. The décor is similar to the style of her house, she adds.
Covatch opened the pretzel shop on Feb. 5, adding she has always wanted a location where people can stop on their way through, hopefully intrigued by the big sign near the road. As of February, Cindy Lou’s Pretzels are also sold at Shop ‘n Save in Punxsutawney.
Cindy Lou’s canned mustards and salsas are locally canned and labeled by Stello Foods, Covatch said, adding that it is important to her to support local businesses like herself.
“It has been a great partnership with them,” she said.
Some other venues where people can find her products include Copper Fox Winery and Chicken Hill Distillery in Elk County, Groundhog Winery and Laska’s Pizza in Punxsutawney and Harvey’s Country Cupboard and Vic’s Nic Nac Paddy Shack in Big Run, as well as the Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill in Stump Creek.
Gourmet Kitchen in DuBois, the only DuBois location that sells her pretzels, sells at least 200 bags per month, Covatch estimates, and around 500 during the holidays.
“Nobody else does it, or makes this many flavors, which has been good for me,” she said.
She also ships her products, Covatch adds, and has seen them go as far as China and to other states like Illinois as a popular hunting-camp snack. A large company in St. Marys purchased a bag of pretzels and jar of mustard for every one of its employees around Christmas time, bringing in a $2,000 order.
During the holidays, Covatch creates extra products, like “Bunny Bait” Easter treats and peanut butter-flavored eggs, she says.
Covatch’s husband, Denny, helps with orders and travels with her to festivals and craft shows about every weekend in the summer, including Hazen Flea Market each month.
Covatch also recently joined the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce, which will hold a ribbon cutting outside the Route 36 shop on April 27.
For more information, visit www.cindylouspretzels.com or the Facebook page, call 814-952-9195 or email clo3080@comcast.net.
