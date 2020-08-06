DuBOIS — Each year, the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society recognizes individuals for their professional success as well as their support for the campus.
Four awardees have been selected to receive this year’s Penn State DuBois Alumni Society Awards — Nicole A. Shaffer will receive the Dave Shaffer Outstanding Young Alumni Award, Francie Erickson Spigelmyer will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award, Thomas G. Gasbarre the Distinguished Ambassador Award and Edward Nasuti has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Shaffer receives the award named for her father. She is the proposal development manager for BerryDunn, a top-100 accounting firm and the largest accounting and management consulting firm in northern New England. She supports the Government Consulting Group, drawing on her experience in sales, marketing communication, training and client services to develop effective business and marketing strategies and proposals.
Shaffer’s support of the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society started before her second birthday. She regularly attended events with her dad, Dave Shaffer, as he served as the director of University Relations for PSU DuBois at the time. When it was time for Nicole to go to college, she attended the DuBois campus before transferring to University Park to finish her degrees.
Spigelmyer serves as the chief academic officer at the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School in Midland, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Penn State in 1983 with a bachelor’s degree in education. She additionally earned a master’s degree from the University of Buffalo, as well as a doctorate in instructional management and leadership from Robert Morris University.
Spigelmyer and her husband, Dave, have supported the campus for years. Recently, they established a scholarship in memory of her sister, Janice Erickson. In the past they have supported the BEST Robotics competition and the ASPIRE Financial Literacy program.
Gasbarre is the board chairman and chief financial officer of Gasbarre Products, Inc. As president and CEO from 1989 to 2018, Gasbarre led the company in eight strategic product and market acquisitions achieving 10 percent compounded annual growth over a 30-year span.
Penn State, including the DuBois campus, has played an ongoing role in Gasbarre’s career and life. He has served on the board of directors of the DuBois Educational Foundation and oversaw the establishment of the Melvin Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund for non-traditional engineering students at PSU DuBois. Gasbarre Products employees participate on various campus advisory boards and they have donated equipment to the powder metallurgy materials engineering lab.
Nasuti is retired after 42 years as a consulting engineer. He started his career with Lee-Simpson Associates Inc. in 1972, serving as president from 1990 until 2012 when GAI Consultants acquired Lee-Simpson. He remained at GAI for two more years as senior vice president before retiring.
Nasuti has served as an instructor of engineering, a member of the DuBois Alumni Society board of directors, president of the DuBois Educational Foundation, a committee member for two Capital Campaigns, and was a commencement speaker. He and his wife Della have endowed two scholarships for students at PSU DuBois.
While recipients are typically recognized at the PSU DuBois Benefit Celebration in October, that event has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual recognition ceremony for recipients will be announced at a later time. For coming announcements, including messages from award winners, watch www.dubois.psu.edu/ and the Penn State DuBois Alumni Society Events Page at www.dubois.psu.edu/upcoming-alumni-events.