DuBOIS — Four locations are under consideration by the DuBois Area School Board as potential building sites for a new elementary school.
KCBA Architect Mike Kelly has presented the following choices:
- Behind Wasson Elementary School at 300 Wasson Ave., Sandy Township.
- In front of Wasson Elementary School.
- On the soccer field property next to the DuBois Area Middle School along Beaver Drive, DuBois.
- On the soccer field property at the middle school site, essentially facing Beaver Drive.
Behind Wasson
Kelly said there is a lot of rock on the site behind Wasson Elementary.
“So while we feel that this could certainly be an option, this would be in our estimate the most expensive site work to do out of the four options because we’re essentially building into a hill behind Wasson,” Kelly said.
With this option and the old Wasson demolished, a parking lot could still be built in front, buses could be brought in toward the side, and a soccer field could be built in the front, Kelly said.
“Again, there are pros and cons, the location is already a school, simply building one behind it. But we see some site issues with building behind there,” Kelly said.
In front of Wasson
In front of Wasson, which was the original option, there are fewer site issues with which to deal, Kelly said.
“Building here we thought would be a little less invasive, less site cost,” the architect said. “If you think the building has to be a certain size, the building’s going to cost what it’s going to cost. If you build it behind we have to dig, if you build it in front we don’t. We think this would cost less than building behind. We would take Wasson down, and the soccer fields would be behind.”
Middle school site
The soccer field location by the middle school is advantageous because it is more centrally located and there are a lot of amenities in the area, Kelly said.
However, he added, the big question is whether the proposed new elementary school could fit on that property. One limitation is that there would need to be a flood easement off Beaver Drive about 170 feet, Kelly said. A new elementary school would be aligned with the middle school because of this. The easement would leave 2.7 acres for a new elementary school, which is slightly smaller than the Wasson Elementary site but slightly larger than the Juniata Elementary site.
“When you look at the statistics, the sites are about the same, Juniata building is a little smaller, it has a lot less kids,” Kelly said. “The proposed building of about 89,000 square feet is including where kids bus, five additional classrooms, the district’s special ed support, remember we talked about emotional support and autistic support coming over. So that’s why the building’s a little bit bigger. The gym size is exactly the same, in fact we mirrored the two. Playground space at Juniata is about 8,500 square feet, what I’m about to show you is 9,000 square feet. Plus we have some additional playground space that we’re proposing next to the stadium. Then you have the stadium so you have all these other amenities as well.”
It has been discussed that the district could try to buy an acre from neighboring Paris property, Kelly said.
“This we think we could do with a little bit less. That would provide the site with 3.2 acres. This is about what we think the building would fit on,” Kelly said. “This is option three, this is building along Beaver Drive. Essentially we’re taking our building and we’re building it right in line with the middle school. The entrance of the school then is around the corner. Cars would come down Jeffers Street, park in the lot, come in the front of the building there. The entrance of the school is kind of turning its back to Beaver.” The fourth option would just face Beaver Drive instead, he said.
All four options are for the the same L-shaped, two-story building. While building in front of Wasson would be the least expensive of the four options, Kelly said it’s not by millions of dollars. It might be by tens of thousands of dollars, he said.
“In a 28 million dollar project, do you want to save $10,000 and put the building in a spot that isn’t as ideal? If we think this is better because of its more central location to the entire district and the amenities around it, then that makes sense to put that where it is. If there’s concerns about being in the middle of the neighborhood at Wasson, again, that’s part of the debate,” Kelly said.
