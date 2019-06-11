Four-time Super Bowl champion and former Pittsburgh Steelers player and coach Jon Kolb will talk to area residents and professional football fans at this weekend’s 28th annual DuBois Community Days.
Kolb will be this year’s grand marshall for the Community Days Firemen’s Parade which kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Community Days celebration begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues through Saturday evening at the DuBois Memorial Park on Liberty Boulevard.
Kolb is also scheduled to be on the Edward V. Cherry Amphitheater stage for a live talk show with WPXI-TV Sports Director Alby Oxenreiter at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Community Days Co-Chairman Jeff Baronick, noting there will be time for questions from the public as well.
Every year, the Community Days committee seeks a sports celebrity as the grand marshal. There have been many Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and last year, former Pittsburgh Pirates Manager Jim Leyland was the Grand Marshal at the event.
“We’re excited to have another Super Bowl champion as a guest in DuBois this weekend,” said Baronick. “We’re happy to continue the tradition and honor of having Super Bowl champions here with us. In the past, we’ve welcomed (former Steelers) Mel Blount, Jack Ham, Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier to Community Days.”
Baronick expressed appreciation to Peter Varischetti of Brockway for his help in arranging Kolb’s appearance at Community Days.
“It’s important to note that these sports celebrities talk to each other and let each other know that they not only love the parade, but they also love the community,” said Baronick. “They are always impressed with the event.”
Kolb was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Oklahoma State in 1969, and played with the Steelers from 1969 to 1981. Overall, Kolb started at offensive tackle in 177 games and earned four Super Bowl rings during the 1974, 1975, 1978, and 1979 seasons.
During his playing days, Kolb was widely regarded as one of the strongest men in the NFL and played like the strongest one, protecting Terry Bradshaw‘s blind side from his left offensive tackle position and opening holes for running backs Franco Harris, Rocky Bleier, and John Fuqua. Like many of the Steeler players of the 1970s, Kolb had his own cadre of fans, known as “Kolb’s Kowboys.”
Kolb competed in the second and third annual World’s Strongest Man competitions in 1978 and 1979. He finished in the top three both times.
After his playing career ended, he became an assistant coach with the Steelers working in different capacities as a line coach, tight ends, defensive line and also as a strength and conditioning coach.
Kolb is also the founder of Adventures in Training with a Purpose, a Christian nonprofit organization focused on helping those most in need to improve their quality of life through an adventure of purposeful physical training. ATP works with veterans, school children, and people who have chronic conditions who are not likely to get well soon or even improve.
Kolb is a kinesiology instructor at Youngstown State University and Penn State, and a health science instructor at Butler County Community College.
In addition to numerous awards and honors, Kolb has had several research papers published relating to the benefits of exercise on diabetes and other diseases. He and his wife, Deborah, are residents of Mars, Pennsylvania, and are the parents of three sons and four grandchildren.