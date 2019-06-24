Fourth Ward No. 4 of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was declared “City Champs” after last week’s games in the City of DuBois, according to DVFD Chief Joe Mitchell.
“Congratulations to Fourth Ward on their City Championship and a big thank you to all of the companies for their hard work last week in a great community event,” said Mitchell.
The city’s five fire companies competed in three events, including battle of the barrel, sink the tub, and the standing pump contests. In addition to Fourth Ward, the five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5.
Fourth Ward won both the sink the tub and standing pump competitions, while Friendship won the battle of the barrel contest.
Prior to this year’s competition, Friendship had been the “City Champs” for seven consecutive years.
The Firemen’s Week games have been a mainstay in the city since the late 1960s. Some of the fire companies start practicing for the competitions during Firemen’s Week in April.
There are approximately 450 firefighters in the entire department.