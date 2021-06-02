KERSEY — Fox Township Elementary School held its annual “Lemonade Days” fundraiser during this year’s primary election, raising around $1,300 to help “cure cancer one cup at a time.”
The idea for the stand stemmed from the memory of a former FTES student, Connor Bobik, who was diagnosed with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gllomas) in 2010, said his mother, Diane Bobik, who is a first-grade teacher at the school in Kersey.
This terminal cancer, located in the brain stem, occurs mostly in children ages 7-9, she said, with an average lifespan of 10 months.
Connor began the only radiation treatments available for children at that time in April 2010, said Bobik. He attended kindergarten at FTES in August of that year. Bobik’s son died Feb. 2, 2011.
“As our school was in the process of grieving and trying to heal, it was decided that we would participate in a fundraiser for Alex’s Lemonade Stand,” she said. “It was a powerful experience for the teachers, students and my family.”
Bobik’s son, Aidan, was also in second grade at FTES at the time. “Lemonade Days” has been held every year since, except for 2020 during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) for Childhood Cancer aims to fund research for childhood cancer, raise awareness, support families and empower people to help find a cure, according to its website. There are several ways people show support for the foundation, including those who walked or ran over Memorial Day weekend to support childhood cancer research. The ALSF also recognizes Brain Tumor Awareness Month in May.
The FTES drive-thru lemonade stand was held after school May 18.
“We have students who serve lemonade, and many others who stand near the road encouraging new customers to pull into the parking lot,” Bobik said.
Students are also all decked out in their ALSF shirts, said Bobik, decorated with quotes like “When life gives you lemons, make a lemonade stand.” The shirts are purchased through community donations.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Other events, such as cupcake wars and lemonade carnivals, have also been held throughout the years, Bobik added. Students can also purchase a paper lemon, writing a message of hope to share with others and signing their name. “Lemonade at Lunch” was {/span}{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}hosted for two weeks, where students could exchange a donation for a cup of lemonade.{/span}
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}FTES will also take part in a “rock, paper, scissors” battle June 3, with proceeds benefiting the ALSF. {/span}
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Students look forward to Lemonade Days each year, Bobik added.{/span}
“We have students who have graduated who return to visit our community stand. This has made a lasting impact on our students,” she said.
Bennetts Valley Elementary School in Weedville also participates, raising $310.78 this year, according to www.alexslemonade.org.
The number one goal is to teach students how to heal after grief, said Bobik, while also teaching them to give back.
“They are learning how to be a good citizen and show compassion to others,” she said. “We are hoping that the cure will happen within our lifetime. As ALSF says, ‘curing childhood cancer one cup at a time.’”
Visit www.alexslemonade.org for more information.