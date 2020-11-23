REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council named Francis Caltagarone the Citizen of the Month for November, recognizing him for his dedication to honoring all the local veterans.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said the council felt Caltagarone was a fitting recipient for the month of Veterans Day, as he has been instrumental in many of the projects honoring veterans around town. He also said there is usually a quick conversation over the phone or a brief meeting with the recipient, but said he had the opportunity to sit down with Caltagarone and discuss his involvement in so many things for about an hour.
Caltagarone was born in Reynoldsville and attended Catholic school. He did not finish his senior year because he left to join the military.
He became a member of the National Guard in the Punxsutawney 28th Division, where he became a member of the battery 229 field artillery. He did training in Kentucky, and served in Germany before coming back home.
He was part of his family’s business up until 2000.
Caltagarone has been holding onto the idea of a veterans memorial park since the 90s. In 1997, he started working on the War Memorial that sits in front of the post office, with the help of a few others who were as passionate as he is.
“None of that would’ve ever happened without Fran. If you’ve gone in the Legion at all, there’s a roll call from WWI and WWII and I think it’s commendable that none of that would be done without Fran also. He took all of his extra time and researched and went to cemeteries, looked at graves, figured out who was from where and how it all went together,” Cebulskie said.
Today, Caltagarone has been a key figure in the creation of the Kenneth Lee Lyons Memorial Park on Main Street. Caltagarone was the one who decided the park should be named after Lyons so many years ago.
“That park on Main Street is a miracle,” Caltagarone said.
He gives credit to all those who have helped him throughout the years to accomplish the many projects, but he himself has been a steady presence through it all.